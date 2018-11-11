Home / News in Brief / Bazaars, luncheons held in Manistee area this weekend

MANISTEE — This weekend several craft shows and bazaars were held throughout Manistee and the county area, as the holidays swiftly approach.

Manistee’s Trinity Lutheran held a Harvest and Luncheon on Saturday, featuring handcrafted items and other unique items for sale to the public.

Another local event was the annual Heritage Bazaar hosted by First Congregational United Church of Christ Manistee, which served food and had many items for sale, as well.

Also on Saturday, the Manistee County Council on Aging held its Senior Craft Show at the Manistee Senior Center.

These are just a few of many held this weekend, and more are coming up this month.

