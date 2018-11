KALEVA — Bethany Lutheran Church of Kaleva is once again sponsoring its annual Hunters’ Dinner on the opening day of deer season from 5-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The dinner will include roast beef and mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, green beans, baked beans, a salad bar and pie for dessert. Coffee and punch will also be served.

The church is located at 14575 Wuoksi Ave. in Kaleva. Tickets will be sold at the door.