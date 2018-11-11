Dean

Jason and Bethanie Dean, of Kaleva, welcome the birth of a baby boy.

Luke Lee Dean was born on Oct. 26, 2018, at Munson Medical Center Traverse City. He weighed 9 pounds and 4 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Leah Fork, of Brethren, and Gary Dupler of Toledo, Ohio.

Paternal grandparents are Kathy Winright, of Brethren, and Brian Dean of Interlochen.

Stallings

Jess and Pat Stallings, of Manistee, welcome the birth of a baby girl.

Violet Kay Lynnette Stallings was born on Oct. 18, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces, and measured 21 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Sharon Loyselle, of Honor, and Joe McCuaig, of Manistee.

Paternal grandparents are Joe and April Brisson, of Manistee.

The baby has siblings named Audrey, Peyton and Colton Stallings.

Charette

Jamie Lin and Jacob Matthew Charette, of Manistee, welcome the birth of a baby girl.

Eleanore Sue Charette was born on Oct. 25, 2018, at 11:19 a.m. at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds and 5.3 ounces, and measured 19 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Melvin and Linda Kruse, of Manistee. Paternal grandparents are John and Kathy Charette, of Manistee.

The baby is the first born.

Foster

D’Anna Basil and Curt Foster, of Kaleva, are happy to announce the birth of a baby girl.

Summer Rayne Foster was born on Oct. 30, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds and 13.6 ounces, and measured 20 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Lorraine Basil, of Kaleva, and David Basil, of Brethren. Paternal grandparents are Louann Smith and David Foster, of Ludington.

Ferguson

Nicole and Therran Ferguson, of Manistee, are proud parents of a baby boy.

Judson Drew Ferguson was born on Oct. 29, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces, and measured 20 and a half inches.

Maternal grandparents are Melissa Pieczynski and Mark Pefley, of Manistee. Paternal grandparents are Catherine Cornell, of Cadillac, and David Ferguson, of Manistee.

The baby’s siblings are Brayden, Landon and Elijah.