Cadillac Trooper receives lifesaving award

CADILLAC — Trooper Rick Pearson of the Cadillac Post was recognized for his actions which resulted in the saving of a life. On June 16, 2017, Pearson stopped to assist a car parked on the shoulder of M-115 in Wexford County.

Pearson found an unconscious male in the passenger seat, and recognized the signs of a potential opioid overdose.

He provided the subject with immediate medical assistance including the administration of NARCAN. He continued to monitor the subject until EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital.

Due to Pearson’s quick actions at the scene, the subject survived. He was subsequently recognized by the Michigan State Police Board of Awards and was provided an official “Lifesaving Award.”

This is the second “Lifesaving Award” bestowed on Pearson. His first such award was earned in 2003, when he provided lifesaving first aid to a motorcyclist who had been involved in a serious crash.

Pearson is a 20 year veteran of the Michigan State Police, and has served the Cadillac area his entire career.