Cederholm named Fire Instructor of the Year

Man has been training Manistee, Benzie county firefighters since 1998

ARCADIA — Capt. Mike Cederholm, of the Arcadia Township Fire Department, was honored with the Fire Instructor of the Year award by the Michigan Fire Service Instructor Association.

Cederholm was given the award at a conference held annually at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center in Traverse City. Cederholm is now in possession of a traveling plaque inscribed with the name of each year’s winner, as well as the “Baton of Wisdom,” which will be displayed at the Arcadia Township Fire Department until it is given to the next winner in 2019.

“It was a complete surprise to be honest with you,” Cederholm said. “I was going to the conference to take a few courses and get information on fire equipment. Next thing I know, my biography was on the screen, and they said it was for Fire Instructor of the Year. I got all choked up. There are a lot of mentors of mine on the plaque. It is a very exclusive group. I was shocked and honored.”

Cederholm said he started as a volunteer firefighter in 1993, taking his Firefighter 1 course in 1994.

“From there, I just kept on taking classes and expanding my knowledge,” he said. “I took Firefighter 2, and then became a certified instructor in 1998.”

Since then, Cederholm has been teaching firefighting classes to not only firefighters in Manistee County, but also Benzie. He just recently finished his Instructor 2 class.

Not only does Cederholm work with Benzie and Manistee counties, but he also teaches classes across the state.

“I have instructed with Mike (Cederholm) for about 12 years, and he is an extremely competent instructor; a real pleasure to work with,” said Frank Post, emergency manager for Benzie County. “I’m also a fire instructor, and we’ve co-taught several classes together. I’ve seen his performance in the classroom, and he gets good feedback from students as far as his ability to instruct.”

Post says Manistee and Benzie county fire departments often pool together to for training classes, as the cost of training is high, and there are often too few students from each individual county to justify the expense.

“I can’t think of a better guy to get that award,” said Jeff Kamaloski, vice president of the Manistee County Firefighter’s Association. “Mike was my firefighter instructor when I went through Firefighter 2. He wants everybody to think. To think ahead, do the job and come home safely. He teaches with a lot of passion. The Manistee County Firefighter’s Association thanks him for all the years put in and congratulates him on the honor.”

Cederholm said he got into the fire services to help the community.

“There is always a shortage of firefighters, and especially instructors,” he said. “Nobody wanted to take the time out. I’ve been doing it for 20 years, and there is no money involved. You do it for free, basically. The goal is not money, but to teach firefighters. If somebody says they’re ready to serve, we’ll provide training that is affordable and accessible.”