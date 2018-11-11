Championship bound: Onekama pulls away from Portland St. Patrick in state semifinal

ONEKAMA — Cold, snowy, muddy and messy… So this is what football in November looks like.

And how sweet it is.

Onekama braved the elements and rose above them Saturday, while also pushing past Portland St. Patrick to earn a shot at a state championship in 8-player Division 2 football.

Led by senior Ben Acton, the Portagers (10-2) put up 28 second-half points en route to their 28-14 victory over the Shamrocks (7-5) in the teams’ semifinal matchup.

“I can’t even explain the feeling right now,” said an elated Acton, standing by his school’s victory bell. “It’s just insane. … Everybody on this football team has given 100 percent and I couldn’t ask any more from them. I love playing with these guys.”

And with the win, the group earned the right to play one more time together: this Saturday for the state title against Rapid River at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome in Marquette, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

“We just have to keep playing our game,” Acton said, “Keep on playing physical, and we can do it.”

Acton stood out on both sides of the ball Saturday, leading the team in rushing with 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries while adding a game-changing interception return to put the Portagers up for good late in the third quarter.

“What you can say?” asked Onekama coach John Neph. “Ben Acton is a terrific football player. All of these guys earned it. They’ve been putting in hours that nobody sees, and that’s what the difference was tonight.”

The wet and muddy field conditions — not to mention the typical Northern Michigan temperature this time of year — seemed to be a hindrance for both squads early, as each offense struggled to find the end zone in the first half.

“It was a sloppy Michigan, November, high school football game,” Neph said. “(But) it was a great game. Portland St. Patrick was everything we thought they’d be: tough, hard-nosed kids, but our guys just kept fighting.”

The teams traded fruitless drives as the first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, but the Shamrocks struck early in the second to take the game’s first lead. Despite Onekama’s Ben Johnson picking off a pass from St. Patrick quarterback Connor Cross to open the quarter, the Portagers lost a fumble two plays later and paid for it. It took St. Patrick just one play after the turnover to score on running back Ned Smith’s 50-yard rush, and with a successful 2-point conversion the Shamrocks were up 8-0 with 9:53 remaining before the half.

Onekama’s next two drives stalled, the first with another lost fumble and the second with Acton coming up just inches short of a 6-yard score on fourth down. Despite a diving effort toward the pylon, his foot was deemed out of bounds as he took off, and the Portagers lost possession with 1:01 left in the second quarter. The teams entered the locker rooms with Onekama down a score.

“At halftime, we said ‘hey, we’ve got to play better,’ and they knew that,” Neph said. “They looked at each other and decided to play hard for the guy next to them.”

The second half started where the first left off, as both teams struggled in the elements to control the ball, each ending their first drives with lost fumbles. The Portagers, however, capitalized on their recovery as Acton capped a four-play drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown at 6:07 in the third. Onekama quarterback Luke Mauntler scrambled and found pay dirt on the 2-point try to tie the game 8-8.

Momentum — which hadn’t been sustained by either team to this point — suddenly found its place with the Portagers on the following St. Patrick drive.

On third-and-15 from the Shamrocks’ 30-yard-line, Cross heaved a pass near midfield that was picked off by Acton. With the help of some key blocks, the senior then weaved his way in and out of would-be tacklers, broke a final St. Patrick attempt to stop him, and dove head-first into the end zone for a return score.

“There are so few kids who can do that,” Neph said of the play. “And it was critical. The score was tied … but that was a huge momentum switch. It got us the lead, got our crowd back in the game, and got the guys fired up. Big, big interception.”

The Portagers couldn’t convert on the 2-point try, but were up 14-8 with momentum on their side at 4:26 in the third. The score would hold up heading into the fourth.

Onekama took full control with 10:54 remaining in the game as Mauntler scored from 6 yards out on a quarterback keeper, giving his team a 20-8 advantage.

Mauntler finished the game with 18 rushing yards and the touchdown on 11 carries while going 3-for-3 passing for 50 yards in the air. Onekama’s Rylan Clarke (32 yards receiving), Wade Sedlar (12 yards) and Acton (6 yards) were the recipients of those tosses.

The Shamrocks closed the gap with 7:33 remaining as Cross connected with a short touchdown pass to Tanner Lawson on second-and-goal from 2 yards out. St. Patrick’s 2-point try came up empty, so they trailed 20-14.

The Portagers responded on the following possession by capping a seven-play drive with Acton’s 5-yard rushing score at 3:35. Acton also punched in the 2-point conversion for the 28-14 score that held up as the final.

“Our guys played great,” Neph said. “(Portland St. Patrick has) a very powerful offense. Their quarterback is outstanding, but we covered guys, knocked some (passes) down and put a little pressure on (him). It takes a whole team to stop the passing game, so I’m so proud of our guys.

“They put in the effort, and they’re going to be exhausted tonight,” he said. “But it’s the best kind of exhaustion you can have: winning a playoff football game.”

Onekama’s Aaron Powers chipped in to his team’s offense with 55 yards rushing on 10 carries. Acton, along with the interception return, led the defense with six and a half tackles, including a sack and four for a loss. Powers recorded five tackles while Sedlar had four and a half, Clarke had three and a half, Johnson had three with an interception and Taylor Bennett tallied three.

The win represents the Portagers’ 10th this season, which is an all-time record for the program that began in 1964. Onekama has now won three straight playoff games, outscoring opponents 102-20 during the postseason run. One more win would give the school its first state championship in football.

“To go to the Superior Dome, it’s been on our goal sheet for awhile, so as long as we’re there we’re going to try our best to win it,” Neph said. “We know it’s going to be a tough game. Rapid River is a great football team. But (playing for the title) means the world to us.”