Downtown Ludington board approves ice rink project

LUDINGTON — The Downtown Ludington Board approved the ice rink project for the James Street Plaza at their Nov. 5 meeting.

Since the project would be on city property, it still needs to be approved by City Council. The project is slated to be presented to the City of Ludington Parks and Recreation committee meeting on Nov. 14. If this committee feels that the project should move forward, it will be recommended to Ludington City Council for approval on Nov. 26.

“We have 22 businesses that have each pledged $500 towards the ice rink project, which will cover the purchase a 20 foot by 40 foot rink.” said Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington Communication and Marketing Manager, “The board agreed they would like to see the rink be bigger, so they’ve agreed to purchase as many panels as there are sponsor dollars to cover.”

There are nine sponsorship spots available to create 30 foot by 50 foot rink, with a center relief area. Sponsorship includes a logo banner on the fencing surrounding the rink. If you are interested in sponsoring this project, you can contact Jen Tooman at (231) 845-6237 or jen@downtownludington.org.

The Downtown Ludington Board is a nonprofit organization that aims to support businesses within the Downtown Development Authority district via special events, marketing, building and grounds projects, and retention and recruitment strategies. Learn more about the efforts of the organization at DowntownLudington.org or Facebook.com/DowntownLudington.