Looking Back for Nov. 12

20 YEARS AGO

Area recovering from storm

Winds reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour whipped through the area Tuesday and Wednesday, causing power outages, uprooted trees and damaged buildings. Staff at West Shore Hospital treated two people with minor injuries caused by the wicked November storm. All school districts in the county were canceled due to lack of power.

60 YEARS AGO

TB seals sale

Tuberculosis – fighting Christmas seals next week will arrive in Manistee County homes. The annual drive for funds by TB Association throughout the state and nation will open Nov. 14. More than a million Michigan families will receive letters seeking public support of the volunteer tuberculosis movement. County, city and state TB associations hope to raise at least $1 million during the Christmas seal sale.

80 YEARS AGO

Armistice Day observed by Legion

Members of the Manistee American Legion post led the city in its observance of Armistice Day last night at a dinner-dance at the Hotel Chippewa which combined solemnity befitting the occasion and merrymaking copied after that 20 years ago when the World War was ended.

Chips lose to Ludington

Manistee High School’s disastrous football season came to a close yesterday afternoon at Ludington when the Chippewas were humbled by the Orioles 52-0.

