Manistee’s Conservatory of Dance performs ‘Mary Poppins’

MANISTEE – Dancers from the Conservatory of Dance in Manistee brought one of the most popular Disney movies of all time to stage of the Ramsdell Theatre last weekend.

“This production has been a huge undertaking and we are very proud of how it has turned out. Tarah and I are so excited that these kids got to perform it for the community. It’s sure to be a fun memory for everyone,” said Shelli Golembiewski, co-owner of the Conservatory of Dance.

Those in attendance enjoyed favorite Mary Poppins tunes including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Jolly Holiday,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” “Step in Time” and “Chim Chiminey.”

Performances took place throughout the weekend.

The Conservatory of Dance offer classes for ages 3-18 in ballet, jazz, tap, celtic, lyrical, hip hop and acrobatics.