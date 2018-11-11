‘Christmas in Onekama’ to bring holiday cheer

ONEKAMA — As the snow begins to fall, it creates the perfect setting to get a head start on the holiday season.

The Christmas in Onekama and Celebration of Lights is continuing the tradition of their family-friendly holiday celebration, with several events scheduled.

Pat Pomaranski, who organizes the events, said it is a fun weekend that is sure to put everyone in the spirit of the season.

“The whole community of Onekama and some from Arcadia and Manistee come out for it,” she said. “It’s a local event and people like to keep the community’s spirit up by supporting it.”

The weekend will kick off with the 17th annual Arts and Craft Show, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Onekama Consolidated School gymnasium.

“We’ll have about 40 vendors with pottery, painting, some wool items and anything you can possibly think of so it’s a good place to start your Christmas shopping,” said Pomaranski. “Trinity Lutheran will be there with their famous donuts, and there will be a variety of baked goods from other community groups.”

The event is sponsored by the Portage Lake Association.

Along with the craft show, there will be a chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school cafeteria hosted by the Onekama Consolidated School National Honor Society and Student Council.

“We have different businesses and sometimes some individuals showcasing their chili,” she said. “There’s a small fee for it, and then you get to vote for the best chili.”

Pomaranski said all proceeds from the chili cook-off benefit the school, and will be used to purchase gifts for needy families in the community and helps to fund school trips and student events.

Following these events, the M-22 Grill will host a pork tenderloin dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required and meals are available for a takeout.

Reservations can be made by calling (231) 889-7133.

The weekend will conclude with the Celebration of Lights, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Farr Center.

There will be a reading of memorial names by Beth McCarthy, followed by the lighting of the village tree and community lights.

“People send in their donation in honor of loved ones and she’ll read the name and then the big blue spruce that’s down at the park will be lit up,” said Pomaranski. “There’s at least 40 if not more. It’s kind of nice to hear the names, this is just one way to know one of the lights is for them.”

Following the ceremony, participants will be invited into the Farr Center for refreshments and caroling, with music provided by Joy Smith.

“Everyone works together on this, and it’s a happy time of the year,” she said. “Most of the vendors are local and it’s nice to support them and their businesses, along with the school.”

The schedule of events along with the Celebration of Lights form can be found at www.onekama.info/christmas-onekama.