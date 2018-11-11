Rep. VanderWall: Lottery winners deserve privacy, anonymity

MANISTEE COUNTY — Lucky lottery winners will have the option of staying anonymous under a new plan introduced this week by state Rep. Curt VanderWall.

Under the measure, the Michigan Lottery will not be able to disclose the name, address, or any other personal information associated with prize winners, unless the winners agree to be named.

“Too often we hear lotto winners say winning the jackpot is the worst thing that has ever happened to them,” said VanderWall, of Ludington. “Winners are targeted because they are made public. It can tear families and households apart. It’s important to protect people from the sometimes unforeseen consequences of winning.”

A recent winner of the second-largest lottery jackpot in history – a reported $1.5 billion Mega Million prize – is protected from public disclosure under South Carolina state law. VanderWall’s legislation aligns Michigan with seven other states in allowing winners to remain anonymous.

House Bill 6489 now moves to the House Regulatory Reform Committee for consideration.