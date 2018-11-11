Veterans Day events held throughout Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — Veterans Day has always been an important time to honor and thank those who have served or are still serving in the United States Armed Forces, but this year there is an additional reason for commemoration.

Veterans Day, which was held on Sunday, Nov. 11, also marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I — Armistice Day.

Before Nov. 11 became Veterans Day it was observed as Armistice Day, which commemorated the day World War I ended in a ceasefire at the 11th hour, 11th day and 11th month in 1918. Armistice Day is still observed by many, and was first recognized in 1919.

It became a national holiday in the U.S. beginning in 1938.

In 1954, “Veterans Day” was officially designated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, set to fall on Nov. 11 each year — striking the word Armistice.

To honor Veterans Day and Armistice Day, the American Legion Post No. 10 in Manistee was one of many places that held a free dinner/lunch for veterans this weekend.

In addition, Brian Kluesner, post commander, said to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, an Armistice Day commemoration ceremony was held prior to the veterans lunch on Sunday.

The ceremony, which started around 10:30 a.m., began with a bugle call of “To the colors,” invocation, POW/MIA remembrance, the Pledge of Alliance, Stars and Stripes reading, eleven chimes around 11 a.m., and benediction.

Veterans who are members of the post were a part of the ceremony.

“We thought it was important to recognize the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, so this is the second year we have done this,” said Kluesner. “Sadly I think a lot of local veterans have lost sight of The Great War, as it was called, but it is just kind of nice to remind them the American Legion was founded by World War I veterans.”

Despite the snow, many events around Manistee County were still held, offering a range of free services to veterans.

Another event was the Veterans Day dinner hosted by the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 on Saturday afternoon, which featured pork loin, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and dessert.

Bonnie Hilliard, VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 auxiliary lifetime member, said the dinner is important to many local veterans.

“I think (veterans) appreciate it and love it,” said Hilliard. “They know we are thinking of them.”

The VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 auxiliary members were more than happy to serve the dinner.

“It took a couple of days to prepare,” she said. “We worked a few hours yesterday and since noon (Sunday). This is all volunteer.”

Other local events included the following:

• Manistee Elks annual Veterans Day dinner to honor Catholic War veterans on Saturday;

• Bear Creek VFW Post No. 6333 pork dinner on Saturday;

• Wahr Hardware in Manistee held a soup lunch on Sunday for Homelessness and Poverty Awareness Week;

• Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War re-enactors, in the Free Soil area on Sunday, held presentations of the American flag, and patriotic music during mass including Taps;

• Benzie County Office of Veteran’s Affairs service at the Benzie County Veteran’s Memorial on Sunday, which featured cannon fire and the American Legion Post No. 221 Honor Guard fired a 21 gun salute;

• Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was fee-free on Sunday; and

• Divine Mercy Parish joined cathedrals around the world in pealing the bells at the Guardian Angels Church; and

• The Gathering Place was set to honor veterans with a small ceremony today.

Many other local groups, businesses and organizations held events and free services as well, all to thank veterans for their selfless and honorable service.