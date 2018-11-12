Brethren, Manistee Catholic, Bear Lake represented in All-WMDL selections

Manistee County football teams in the West Michigan D League had good and tough seasons alike, but all three had players earn all-conference honors.

With Brethren winning the WMDL by going 6-0 in conference play, it comes as no surprise that some Bobcats would find themselves receiving all-conference honors.

Jake Riggs made first-team all-conference as an offensive lineman and made the second team as a linebacker, Logan Tighe made the first team as a running back and second team as a linebacker and Adrian Dean was first-team all-conference as a defensive back.

“The kids had a great season — probably one of the top one or two seasons in our history, and they did a tremendous job,” said Brethren coach J.J. Randall.

Hunter Wojciechowski made second-team all-conference as both an offensive and defensive lineman. Gavin Asiala made the second team as a running back and Troy Macurio made the second team as a defensive back.

Randall believes a forfeit win along with a few blowout victories may have kept some players off of the first team, as the Bobcats built big leads and could afford to rest starting players. This limited opportunities to put up the big numbers the players otherwise could have by playing a full four quarters of football.

“We had a great season and I’m not going to take away from that,” Randall said. “I just feel we should have had a little bit more representation on the first team. Our kids put in a lot of time and effort. We did really well in our conference. We were undefeated in our conference.

“I think we need to recognize those athletes that did really well and not just look at the stats.”

Manistee Catholic Central finished third in the D League, going 4-2 in conference play. Seven Sabers received all-conference recognition for their efforts.

John Slivka was voted first-team all-conference as a center and a linebacker. Preston Picardat made the first team as a quarterback and received honorable mention at linebacker.

“(Slivka) has just been a phenomenal guy,” said Manistee Catholic Central coach Jake Szymanski. “He’s been the guy who was able to tell guys where they need to go and where they need to be. That’s a leadership quality we’re going to miss next year.

“Preston had three years at (quarterback) and every year he got considerably better,” Szymanski continued. “He went from a freshman who couldn’t take a snap to a guy who turned out to be one of the best quarterbacks I’ve seen play the position.”

Eric Stickney and Sameric Hesse made first-team all-conference as a kicker and defensive lineman, respectively.

“Eric at kicker, I can only imagine what he could have been like if he had got a full season under his belt,” Szymanski said. “We had some ups and downs with him and his shoulder injury this year. That slowed him down so his senior year wasn’t what it could have been, but he’s another really good guy.

“The surprising one was Sameric,” Szymanski continued. “Sameric was the one who probably didn’t have the stats but he definitely had the effect on the game. He was able to take the other teams’ centers and guards and force double teams all night and just wreak a lot of havoc in a way that you wouldn’t really see on a stat book. But the other coaches obviously saw it in the films and saw it for themselves on gameday.”

Mateo Barnett was voted second-team all-conference on both offense and defense and Szymanski sees a lot of potential in the sophomore.

“Mateo made second team,” Szymanski said. “I think being a sophomore held him back because that kid was just a game changer. He’s one of those special players. If he can get a little bit more size to him strength-wise, he’s going to be phenomenal — something we haven’t seen at Manistee Catholic for quite a few years.”

As a junior, Josue Hernandez received all-conference honorable mention as both an offensive and defensive lineman and Brayden Perkins made the second team on offense. Szymanski looks forward to having Hernandez back next season and is proud of the way Perkins battled through injury to help the Sabers on the gridiron.

“(Perkins) didn’t play healthy for most of the year,” Szymanski said. “He was hampered by a groin injury and that just slowed him down. He tried so hard to keep going but we had to hold him out of a lot of practices. We held him out of a couple of games.

“The guy just did everything he could to make his senior year a year to remember,” he continued. “When he was in, he gave us his all. He played with a lot of heart, but physically his body wouldn’t let him do some of the things he was used to being able to do.”

In just its second season, Bear Lake football struggled to a 1-4 conference record but had two athletes receive all-conference honors.

Senior Zach Belinsky was named first-team all-conference as both an offensive and defensive lineman while sophomore Dalton Myers was named to the second team as both a running back and a linebacker.

Bear Lake coach John Prokes will miss having Belinsky on the team next year, not only for Belinsky’s tremendous abilities, but for his leadership as well.

“He never came off the field the entire game — no matter the score, no matter what happened,” Prokes said. “He just never came off the field. He went out there and led his team and in practice he would mentor these guys constantly and help them.

“He knew all the plays well,” Prokes continued. “He knew all the positions well. He knew how the positions should play. He was a mentor to all the kids in practice. He’s a guy we’re definitely going to miss. … He’s a great kid all the way around.”

Myers has two years of high school football ahead of him and Prokes is proud of the work Myers put in during the offseason to be able to perform well throughout the season following an injury-hampered freshman year.

“He was younger and he was getting banged up by bigger bodies (as a freshman), so he took it upon himself to work out really hard after the season last year and right up until this season,” Prokes said. “It paid off for him, because he was able to play the whole season for us.

“He put in a great year — as a sophomore — having the season he had on offense and defense,” Prokes continued. “He’s a fast kid, he’s a strong kid, he’s athletic and super coachable. He’ll do anything for you. To have him two more years in the program is going to be outstanding for us.”