KND board agrees to refinance bonds

BRETHREN — Being fiscally responsible with taxpayers money is an important task for any board of education.

The Kaleva Norman Dickson took that type of action on Monday evening when board members approved a motion to move forward re-financing the 2009 and 2011 bonds, which is projected to save the taxpayers money.

Manistee County Business Cooperative director of finance Kris Mauntler was at the meeting and led the board through the process.

“What we have is an opportunity to refund the 2009 and 2011 bonds,” said Mauntler. “We haven’t gone out for a bid or anything and with this refunding we are hoping to save the taxpayers approximately $120,000 to $150,000 with the same lifetime of the bonds. That money will keep the millage constant or reduce it over the life of the bonds.”

Mauntler said it wasn’t a huge savings, but one they didn’t want to pass up because it would save the taxpayers money.

“This is the start of that process and we plan to go out in January and sell bonds,” said Mauntler. “It’s no new money its just a move to save taxpayers money for the rest of the bonds.”

However, Mauntler pointed out that this is just the first step in the process and if the board and administration feel the refinancing will not be in the best interest of the district, they can withdraw from the process before the bond sale takes place.

Board members also heard from Mauntler that the KND audit went fine this year. Doing the audit for KND this year was the auditing firm of Dennis Gartland & Niergarth.

“It was a clean opinion and everything went well,” said Mauntler. “We had budgeted a deficit of $198,000 and it came in much better with a deficit of $62,000. It is still deficit and something we have to monitor going forward in the future.”

Board members were also given a legislative update by superintendent Marlen Cordes on a report he and other area superintendents received Monday from the Northern Michigan School Legislative Association (NMSLA) lobbyist.

Cordes said their lobbyist spoke with 94th District Rep. Tim Kelly on what to expect from that session.

“One of the things we worry about is the lame duck session,” said Cordes. “It looks like there are three things they will be going after with one of those being the A to F school accountability report card. If you ever paid attention to our scorecard there are so many things that go into making that up. We don’t just call a student a ‘B’ student as they may get at A in science or a B in something else. So when they want to do that with the schools there is a lot of opposition to giving just an A to F score because a lot goes into it.”

Cordes said there isn’t any consensus yet in Lansing on what they will be graded on if it will be proficiency on M-STEP, growth on M-STEP or ACT. He said there is plenty to be nervous about for educators until the legislature determines what schools will be rated on.

“Teacher preparation colleges is another thing they are after in the way they teach reading to teachers,” said Cordes. “One of the things is the components of effective reading instruction which are essentials. They feel the colleges are letting down the schools in not teaching those skills to the teachers coming out now.”

The last thing is innovative schools and what that would entail is if a student could pass a test for comprehension at a higher grade level the student would be moved ahead.

“There is a series of tests and if you pass those tests you might be 8 years old and in the sixth grade,” said Cordes. “It’s not only the academia part, but there is a lot of social issues as well.”

Principal Jake Veith reported to the board on several subjects including the Multi Tiered Systems of Support. Through that program they honor students of the month at each board meeting. This month those students who were honored were Isaac Johnson, Chloe Sloan, Tyler Crowley, Brett Amelia, Jacob Schuch and Keira Hough.

“Teachers recommend who they feel should be the students of the month at the elementary, middle and high school level and then all the teachers vote on who is the most deserving,” saif Veith. “We also look at attendance, referrals and all the Bobcat Paws they receive. All these students did a great job.”

Veith also pointed out school will be closed for the beginning of the rifle fire arm deer season and for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“There will be no school on Nov. 15 and for Thanksgiving school will dismiss Nov. 21 at 12:45 p.m. for Thanksgiving break and re-open on Nov. 26,” said Veith.

The principal also praised the football team for their efforts in the 2018 season.

“Congratulations to our varsity football team and ending the year with a 7-4 record including a postseason win over Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart,” said Veith.

Veith also reminded parents that the mobile dentist program would be at the school on Nov. 27 and parents need to return the slips if they want their child to receive treatment.