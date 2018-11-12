Manistee County approved for Sobriety Court

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County 85th District Court was recently granted approval from the State Court Administrative Office of the Michigan Supreme Court to open a Sobriety Court, which assists in a defendant’s rehabilitation.

Manistee County’s 85th District and Probate Judge Thomas Brunner, and District Court Lawyer Magistrate Jared Henry recently announced the court received its certification from the state, and also obtained federal funding for the program.

Now that it’s official, the d is already in the works.

“The Manistee County Board of Commissioners about a week ago made the resolution to sign the federal grant contract; that was the very last piece of the puzzle,” said Brunner. “We are ready to go immediately. I look at it as kind of an enhanced probation arrangement, with more frequent drug testing and oversight of the probationers.”

In the 2017-18 budget, the Manistee County Board of Commissioners approved a measure to allow a probation officer for the District Court to become full-time. It became effective on Oct. 1, 2017.

Brunner said the State Court Administrative Office then approved provisional certification of the Sobriety Court in spring of 2018. Then, the court applied for state and federal grants to fund operations, and later received a federal grant in the amount of $20,291.

“The federal grant will allow the Sobriety Court to hire someone parttime to administer drug tests, enforce conditions of probation and enter data into the Drug Court Management Information System,” Brunner said. “The grant also funds the increase of drug testing supplies and bus passes for those in the program without a legal means of transportation.”

Funds for the program are used toward those who are second or subsequent offenders of driving while intoxicated by drugs or alcohol. The Sobriety Court, Brunner said, can be best thought of as a form of “enhanced” probation.

“The court only takes probationary jurisdiction over someone when they have been convicted of a criminal offense and, in District Court, that offense would be a misdemeanor,” said Brunner. “The court uses its probationary supervision ‘powers’ to influence a probationer into compliance with their own sobriety treatment.”

A defendant would have to voluntarily join the program, and a team would help assist along the way.

The team members consist of a judge, the elected prosecutor and or his/her delegate, a defense attorney, a treatment provider representative, and a probation officer. Law enforcement and any others elected to serve on the team would also be included.

To enter this program, Brunner said a recommendation is brought forth by the Sobriety Court team to enroll someone. The probationer cannot have a history of violent tenancies.

“The sobriety court/enhanced probation uses a team member-based system,” Brunner said. “In spring, letters of intent to be involved in this program were submitted by those (on the team) including Jason Haag of the Manistee County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”

The Sobriety Court will ensure the defendant is tested multiple times a week for alcohol and drugs. Brunner said the court can order the probationer to electronic alcohol tether — also known as a sober link.

The probationer will be required to appear in court multiple times a month to report his or her progress. If they meet sobriety goals, the team is able to recommend early graduations from either one phase of the program to another or from the program altogether.

Brunner said the probationer could even receive a court order recommending the Secretary of State issue a restricted license.

“The possibility of getting back a driver’s license is an incentive to complete the program and to get back to sobriety,” said Brunner. “For those not meeting or following the necessary program goals, the team could recommend the court fine, jail or terminate the probationer from the program.”

The goal of the program, he said, is to rehabilitate the offender in terms of his or her alcohol or drug use, while also reducing the number of repeat offenders to improve public safety.

“The program is designed to assist a defendant in making better choices about drugs and alcohol, and improving social behavior,” Brunner said. “I think that it is going to be something interesting for us to develop, and I am looking forward to that.”