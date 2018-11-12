Manistee Hospital Auxiliary to host scrubs sale

MANISTEE — The Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Auxiliary will host a Career Uniforms sale on Nov. 16, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Education Center at Manistee Hospital.

The sale is open to the public. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. The Education Center is located on the east side of the hospital at 1465 E. Parkdale Avenue, and has its own parking and entrance.

Name brand scrubs, including separates as well as sets, will be available for purchase. Come see the great variety of patterns, colors and seasonal designs. All proceeds from the uniform sale will benefit the Auxiliary’s pledge to purchase lifesaving devices for Manistee Hospital’s ambulance fleet.

For information about the Manistee Hospital Auxiliary, call (231) 398-1187.