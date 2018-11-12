PFLAG meetings slated this month

MANISTEE — PFLAG Support Groups for families and friends of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community meet each month in Manistee and in Ludington.

The Manistee group will meet at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18, the third Sunday of the month, at Holy Trinity Church, located at 410 Second St. in Manistee.

The Ludington group will meet at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, the fourth Tuesday of the month, at the Ludington Public Library.

During the meeting, share with others on the same journey, sending their message of hope and unconditional love for families and fostering respect, friendship and justice for LGBT sisters and brothers.

For anyone who can’t make it to a meeting, PFLAG members will meet with them individually at their convenience.

PFLAG does not meet in December. The next meeting after November will be Jan. 20 in Manistee and Jan. 22 in Ludington.

For information or questions, call (313) 670-2613.