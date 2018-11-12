Red Cross: Avoid the flu and stay safe during Thanksgiving

MANISTEE COUNTY — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and millions of people will soon take to the road and kitchen to share the holiday feast with loved ones.

As Thanksgiving is a peak time for congested travel and home cooking fires, the American Red Cross asks everyone to follow the steps below to help stay safe this holiday.

In addition, protect families from home fires—the nation’s most frequent disaster—by testing smoke alarms and practicing your fire escape plan, using free resources from the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign at redcross.org/homefires.

“Sadly, each year, cooking fires tragically alter people’s lives on Thanksgiving,” said Harvey Johnson, senior vice president of Disaster Cycle Services for the American Red Cross. “We urge everyone to follow a few simple steps to safely enjoy the holiday.”

COOKING SAFETY

• Install a smoke alarm near the kitchen, on each level of a home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas;

• Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in the kitchen;

• While cooking, do not wear loose clothing or sleeves that dangle;

• If frying, grilling or broiling food, never leave it unattended—stay in the kitchen;

• If simmering, baking, roasting or broiling food, check it regularly;

• Use a timer;

• Keep kids and pets away from the cooking area; and

• Keep anything that can catch fire—pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels or curtains—away from the stove, oven or any other appliance in the kitchen that generates heat.

TRAVEL

Each year, millions of people drive to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends—making it one of the busiest times for road traffic. If planning to travel by car, prepare now for a safe visit.

First, make sure the car is in good condition for a road trip, and then be sure to pack an emergency preparedness kit, supplies and a first aid kit in the trunk, the Red Cross states in a press release.

Be sure to make frequent stop during road trips, and never travel in dangerous conditions.

FLU SAFETY

If public transportation is part of travel plans, remember it is flu season. From luggage to seats, everything that you touch is likely touched by someone else. Follow these tips to help avoid the spread of germs:

• Handle your own belongings;

• Wash hands often with soap and water;

• Carry hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes with you; and

• Bring pillows and blankets. They can act as a shield against the seat itself.