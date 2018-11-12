Special Salute: Bear Lake Schools celebrate Veterans Day

BEAR LAKE — A hero is someone who puts others first, even if it is at great risk to themself.

This was one definition given by a student for the Bear Lake School Veterans Day celebration, where students and staff came together to honor local veterans.

Each year the school gathers in the gymnasium to give a Veterans Day salute to those who served in the military. Students greeted the veterans, and each were given a medal made by students.

Bear Lake principal Sarah Harless welcomed the veterans and their families.

“Every year I’m humbled by the amount of people that turn out to celebrate this day with us and our students,” she said. “Today it’s a privilege to say thank you to all of America’s veterans, to let them know that we appreciate them for their service and to honor them for their sacrifices.”

Jeff Harthun, Bear Lake teacher, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony and said students of all ages understood the importance of Veterans Day.

“Last week I gave my students a sheet of paper and it asked them to describe what a hero is,” he said.” I was amazed at what my sixth graders said. They were right on target and there was no doubt in my mind that we know who our heroes are.”

During the ceremony, students participated in various tributes to veterans who served the country.

The first and second grade classes led the Pledge of Allegiance, while the third and fifth grade classes each sang a patriotic song.

There was a flag ceremony presented by the sophomore class, and students displayed the flags of the different branches of the service and their marches were played. Veterans were asked to stand when their branch of the service came up.

“I always get a little choked up when I see everybody stand up,” said Harless. “We usually see a lot from the Navy and Army, so it was nice to also see some representation from the Marines this time around.”

Harless mentioned a special moment when a former student returned for the ceremony on Monday, this time as a current serviceman.

“I walked down the steps and I saw him and I saw he was wearing one of our hero buttons, and I was taken aback,” she said. “It’s about all of you, including those of you who are serving right now.”

A reception for veterans and their families wrapped up the morning, as the audience and students gathered in the library.

“We enjoy every freedom in this country today because of those who served whether they enlisted or were drafted,” she said. “We appreciate that you come here every year to remind us of that. We need days like this as a reminder.”