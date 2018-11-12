Wahr Hardware serves free soup on Veterans Day for homeless awareness

MANISTEE — Giving back to others, Will Wahr served up homemade creamed turkey vegetable soup on Sunday, as part of In Their Shoes’ homelessness and poverty awareness campaign, which is going on through the end of the week in Manistee County.

“We chose Veterans Day to do the free soup to call attention to the need to care for our vets,” said Don Wahr, owner of Wahr Hardware.

The park bench window display at the local hardware store calls attention to the fact that the homeless in our community are not always that easy to notice.

“In larger cities you might see the homeless population living together in a city park,” said Judy Crockett, Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body coordinator. “The agencies in our (county) work tirelessly to help our folks and to get them the services they need. Events like the free soup today here at Wahr Hardware call attention to needs, and engage our community in stepping up to help their neighbors in need.”

In Their Shoes events continue all week including a free showing of the film The Soloist Monday at 7 p.m. at The Vogue Theatre. A donation of personal hygiene items is appreciated.