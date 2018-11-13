Brethren Schools National Art Honor Society promoting kindness

BRETHREN — A few kind words in the middle of the day go a long way.

At Brethren Schools the National Art Honor Society (NAHS) have taken that step to another level with the Kindness Project. NAHS adviser Amanda Mobley said the project is getting a good response from students and faculty at the school.

“We are really trying to flood the school with kind thoughts, images and phrases,” said Mobley. “We started with a Kindness Wall down in the high school end of the school outside the gymnasium with chalkboard paint. It has really been positive and students are putting on some really nice phrases.”

Mobley said they monitor what is written and so far the students are doing a good job of following procedure.

“We then put in an announcement explaining our project to promote positivity throughout our school and community and that anyone was welcome to write on the wall but that they needed to be inspirational, positive and/or uplifting, and there is no negative ‘posts,’ said Mobley. “The NAHS students monitor the wall but haven’t had any issues thus far.”

The response is so positive that they are expanding to other areas as well in the school.

“We started putting the kind phrases in quotes in the locker rooms and bathrooms around the school,” said Mobley. “Throughout the school year that is our plan to continue with these positive messages as there already is a negative platform on social media for the negative thoughts, but here we are just trying to keep it positive.”

Mobley said the group is also taking on a shoe drive to raise money for projects around the school. They are hoping the community will respond and help them as well by bringing in shoes to help their efforts.

By collecting new or gently used shoes the group can earn money through the Funds2.org group.

“The idea is they help third world countries establish businesses and in America we have a lot of shoes that don’t often get worn or think of your kids as they get worn only one season and they move on,” said Mobley. “So what we do is collect shoes and the fundraiser could raise up to $1,000 and we want to use that to do more of our outdoor projects and get some landscaping done around the school.”

Mobley said the kids have big plans and they hope to collect enough shoes to raise some money. She said anyone seeking more details should call the school at (231) 477-5353.

KND Superintendent Marlen Cordes said the district would help them if they needed some additional funds for the projects they had planned.

“It you are going to put the sweat equity into it, then we will help you out with what you need,” said Cordes.

Mobley said it is just more positive examples of students at Brethren Schools trying to make their school a better place for all students.