Cadillac Post asks public for help to identify theft suspects

CADILLAC— Cadillac troopers need help in identifying two men suspected to have stolen from a local business.

Blue In The Face on 34 Rd. in Wexford County reported the incident Sunday afternoon, after two men secured over $200 worth items from the store. Upon investigation, troopers learned that surveillance video had captured images of the two male suspects, but the identities of the men are unknown.

The two men are described as:

• A white male between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches, average build, dark hair and facial hair. Subject was

wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and blue jeans; and

• A white male about 6 foot tall, average build, dark hair, wearing a camouflage shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040