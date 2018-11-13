Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Batzer sworn in

Former Manisteean James M. Batzer of Detroit was sworn into the Michigan Bar Association yesterday by Circuit Court Judge Charles A. Wickens. Batzer is a graduate of Manistee High School and graduated from the Wayne State University School of Law this June. He is also a graduate of Michigan State University where he studied criminal justice. He is presently employed in Detroit.

Backers to apply for public TV license

Backers of a four-county public television station that would operate as a “satellite” of a Grand Rapids public TV station agreed last night to apply for a broadcasting license and seek backing for a $5,000 to $7,000 loan to finance an initial engineering study necessary to the application. The loan would come from Grand Valley State College in Grand Rapids which operates WGVC-TV.

60 YEARS AGO

Cutler buys building

The big brick store building on Lynn Avenue formerly occupied by the Bear Lake Equipment Co. has been the object of a flurry of changes in ownership recently. From Ralph Bruce to Carl Krathwol to Charles Cooper, the building has now been purchased by Chester Cutler of Cutler’s Sales and Service. Mr. Cutler has no plans to announce for the building, but he does have a crew busy re-roofing, repairing and improving it.

80 YEARS AGO

Cold weather

Winter is here. After a long period of mild, fall weather, the mercury dropped to its seasonal level Sunday, with the cold snap accompanied by a high wind. A few flakes and temperatures remained low today. Hundreds were attracted to the Lake Michigan shore by high waves which smashed far up over the light at the end of the breakwater.

Local hunters getting ready

Despite discouraging reports that the deer herd in this county has been thinned out drastically, an army of Manistee men today prepared to enter the woods tomorrow morning for the first day of the deer season. One local license dealer, who sold 380 licenses last year, said that the total sold so far this season now stands at 350, with most of the purchasers being residents of the county.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum