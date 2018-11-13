Onekama board discusses football state final trip

ONEKAMA — The big topic of discussion in the Onekama Consolidated Schools this week is the state high school football playoffs in Marquette, and that also played a major role in the board of education meeting.

Onekama Consolidated Schools superintendent Kevin Hughes brought a proposal before the board for sending the Portager team to the Superior Dome in Marquette to compete in that game against Rapid River for the state 8-man football championship. The board approved the two-night overnight trip for the football team and cheerleaders.

“We will stay up there on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17,” said Hughes. “There will be a half day of school on Friday and the team and cheerleaders will have a 9 a.m. departure from Onekama on Friday.”

Hughes said they will be taking a school bus for the trip and they have planned a budget for the two day trip.

“Our calculations for a two-night stay will be about $5,900, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association only contributes $500,” said Hughes. “If anyone is interested in helping out with a donation to cut the cost for the school we already have several donors that are giving a couple hundred here or there. If people want to donate they can call the school at (231) 889-4251 to help offset the cost. We have to feed the kids and give them a room, so it looks like it is all coming together.”

Hughes said there also is a group that is trying to put together a fan bus that would go up and come back on the Saturday.

“Anyone who wants any details on that should call McAnn Bradford who is organizing it and she can be reached at (231) 690-1554 for more details,” said Hughes.

Monday’s meeting also included the annual evaluation of Hughes, who received a highly effective rating from the board.

Hughes was evaluated under the Michigan Association of School Board Evaluation review process tool. It was facilitated by MASB’s Mary Kirwin, who is the senior MASB consultant who trained the board members and facilitated them in the evaluation process that was done in closed session as allowed.

Hughes received a 93 rating which was considered highly effective. It was the first year the board has used the MASB tool in the evaluation process.

In other action from Monday’s meeting members also approved the first reading of NEOLA Policy 5330.02. This is the policy for the Opiod Antagonist to allow staff members to be trained in administering Narcan in the event of a student drug overdose.

Board members also held a discussion on athletic handbook concerning wording on dual sport athletes and ones who participate in something like AAU activities besides school sports.

“The purpose of this is we want the handbook to say that anyone participating in sports here will have to give precedent to Onekama sports,” said Hughes.

Board members also looked at ways to serve healthier food options at the concession stand during athletic events and other activities. It was a discussion to try and give some guidance to those running the concession stands to serve healthier snacks.