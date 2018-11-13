STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Some Michigan communities say no to marijuana businesses

NILES, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan communities are already saying no to marijuana businesses after voters approved the use of the drug for people 21 and older .

The South Bend Tribune reports the Niles City Council in southwestern Michigan voted Monday to temporarily opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales in the city. Council members have said they’re waiting for the state to sort out rules and regulations for the sale of marijuana.

The Herald-Palladium reports the southwestern Michigan community of St. Joseph also is among those expected to opt out.

In southeastern Michigan, WHMI-FM reports the village of Pinckney adopted an ordinance Monday prohibiting marijuana establishments for now due in part to the potential strain on community resources such as police and zoning.

Voters last week approved the recreational use of marijuana.

Wolf taken to Isle Royale National Park this fall dies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A gray wolf relocated this fall from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park has died.

The male wolf was among four taken to the Lake Superior island park from the Grand Portage Chippewa reservation. It’s part of a multi-year effort to rebuild the Isle Royale wolf population, which has fallen sharply in recent years.

Officials said Tuesday that the male wolf’s collar had been sending false mortality signals since it was released on the island, despite evidence the animal was alive and on the move.

But late last month, the collar indicated the wolf was no longer roaming. Crews tracked him down and found his body. The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear. A necropsy was planned.

Officials say other three relocated wolves are doing well.

Scientist discusses early report on PFAS contamination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A state scientist says he made recommendations six years ago to his superiors on how to limit exposure in Michigan to contamination from industrial compounds known as PFAS, but received no immediate feedback.

Department of Environmental Quality researcher Robert Delaney said Tuesday during a summit of federal, state and local health and environmental officials in Grand Rapids that he sent then-director Dan Wyant a report in 2012.

Wyant resigned in late 2015 . The report was made public last year.

The state has since created a response team to address the issue and test water supplies.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been used in firefighting foam and other products. They can get into drinking water when products containing the chemicals are spilled onto the ground or in lakes or rivers.

