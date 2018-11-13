Work of graphic artist on display at WSCC

SCOTTVILLE – Leila Abdelrazaq, a Detroit-based Palestinian graphic artist and author will be showing her work as part of the West Shore Community College’s HUMANKIND series examining the Middle East.

Her debut graphic novel, “Baddawi,” was shortlisted for the 2015 Palestine Book Awards and has been translated into three languages. Baddawi tells the story of her father’s childhood.

“Leila’s drawings are captivating,” commented Brooke Portmann, dean of arts & sciences. “They are varied–comical, intense, and somber. And sometimes all three. Some are political cartoons, sometimes in protest. Like those that address issues between Palestinians and Israelis in the Middle East. And sometimes in sympathetic struggle. Like the drawings where Abdelrazaq highlights the ways blacks in the U.S. and Palestinians in the Middle East share experiences of being outcasts.”

On exhibit in the Manierre Dawson Gallery are both Abdelrazaq’s individual prints as well as zines. Portmann went on to say, “Zines tend to be smaller in size than magazines and are assembled by people interested in a subject, rather than professionals. They can include drawings, poetry, cartoons, artwork, and stories. Zines are most often photocopied and frequently stapled together.”

“The pages from zines on view in the gallery are Abdelrazaq’s original ink drawings,” said Rachel Brock, the gallery curator for the exhibit and an art teacher at Mason County Central.

Brock noted that Abdelrazaq’s work “is in turn political and personal. Some of her works give us insight into the cultural and political lives of Palestinians inside the Middle East as well as beyond—including in the U.S. and Canada. Others move the lens much further out and take a look at what’s it like to grow up amidst war, as does her graphic novel ‘Baddawi.’ Her art makes you think and feel. It can be simultaneously provocative, disturbing, and interesting. It’s a fascinating mix,” continued Brock.

Abdelrazaq’s presentation will explore being an artist in Michigan and how she uses graphic illustration and design to examine issues of history, memory, Palestinian culture and politics, and the struggles diverse people share although the specifics of their lives may be different.

The exhibit runs through December 14. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or on evenings and weekends during events at the Center Stage Theater in the Arts and Sciences Center.