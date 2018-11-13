Zielinski elected Manistee’s mayor, Beaton mayor pro-tem

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council members selected a new mayor and mayor pro-tem during the annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday night. Roger Zielinski was elected mayor and Lynda Beaton will serve as mayor pro-tem.

Zielinski was nominated by council member Dale Cooper, and had supporting votes from council members Jim Grabowski and Erin Pontiac. Beaton was also nominated for mayor, and had votes of support from council members Mick Szymanski and Chip Goodspeed.

However, Zielinski won by a 4-3 vote.

“I feel honored to be in this chair, this position,” said mayor Zielinski. “I will do everything in my power to do the very best job that I can for the taxpayers in the City of Manistee.”

For mayor pro-tem, Beaton was nominated by Goodspeed; Szymanski nominated by Beaton; and

Grabowski nominated by Cooper.

In the first round, Grabowski pulled in three votes from Cooper, Zielinski and himself; Beaton voted for Szymanski; and Pontiac, Goodspeed and Szymanski voted for Beaton.

In a second round of voting, Beaton was elected mayor pro-tem by a 4-3 vote.

“I can’t wait to start a new season on city council. Thanks for all of your support,” said mayor pro-tem Beaton. “Let’s have a good time trying to figure out the problems that faces us.”

Council members were also sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting.

The newest council member, Szymanski, was recently elected to city council’s 5th district seat with 1,349 votes. On election night, Szymanski said he was honored by the overwhelming support.

“I would like to thank all of the people who supported me,” he said, after the election on Nov. 6. “I hope that I live up to their expectations.”

Jim Smith, who previously served as mayor and served two terms on city council, ran for re-election to the 5th district seat and received 959 votes. Smith served his last council meeting on Nov. 7, and said he will now take on a new role, which he is looking forward to.

Also sworn into council were incumbents Cooper for the 1st district, mayor Zielinski for the 3rd District and Pontiac for the 7th District seat. Each will serve two year terms.

On Tuesday, council adopted its guidelines, and no changes were made to those already established.

Council also established regular meeting items for 2019.

Regular meetings shall be held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, starting at 7 p.m. with work sessions conducted on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Exceptions are made for election dates, Michigan Municipal League conferences and holidays.