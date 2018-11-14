3 things the legislature may tackle during lame duck

By Emily Lawler

MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan legislature is on a two-week hunting break, but when they return it will mark the start of a whirlwind lame-duck session.

Lawmakers have less than two months left with Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in the governor’s office. Next year Republicans will retain legislative majorities but the legislation they pass will need a signature from Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

In the next month and a half, lawmakers have some things they’d like to accomplish before that dynamic shifts.

Auto Insurance

A perennial issue in Lansing, it was the first thing Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, listed as something he wanted to accomplish during the lame-duck session.

“Auto no-fault. We’ve sent some stuff over to the House, who have yet to work on it in a productive fashion, so I hope to get something back from them,” Meekhof said.

The Senate in June passed a plan to change auto insurance by creating a fraud authority, capping assigned claims, limiting reimbursement for attendant care and giving seniors a choice to purchase a lower coverage limit.

Since then, Snyder has instituted a fraud authority administratively.

The House’s last big bite at the issue was in 2017, when a proposal to make auto insurance changes ultimately failed to get enough votes to pass.

Minimum wage, sick time changes

The plan from Republican leadership has always been to adopt and amend these proposals, and those amendments are expected to happen in lame duck.

“Those will be relatively soon,” Meekhof said last week.

One proposal gradually raises the minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, and gradually includes tipped workers in that wage. The other gives workers one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked. Although both are law, neither takes effect until March.

Meekhof said the goal was to make the new laws more acceptable to the business community.

While all the changes the legislature might pursue aren’t yet clear, early bills show lawmakers wanting to restore the tipped wage and make tweaks to the paid sick time proposal.

Environmental issues

Gov. Rick Snyder stopped by the Senate last week to talk to the Republican caucus, and pinpointed environmental issues as one priority for him.

“There are some things I’ve talked about in the past, renew and rebuild Michigan in particular are a couple things I’d like to have more discussion on,” Snyder said.

“Renew Michigan” is an environmental plan Snyder released earlier this year, a centerpiece of which is to increase landfill tipping fees to clean up polluted properties and tackle emerging contaminants.

Meekhof said his caucus is still opposed to the tipping fees, but acknowledged the unpredictability of the season, saying “it is lame duck.”

Snyder also cited PFAS, an emerging contaminant in some Michigan drinking water, as registering among his environmental concerns that may be addressed during lame duck.

“PFAS could be one of those items, to make sure we have appropriate resources,” Snyder said.

The House and Senate are slated to return on Nov. 27.

In the House, Gideon D’Assandro, a spokesperson for House Speaker Tom Leonard, said Leonard was still talking with members about their top remaining issues and plans to focus on those during the remainder of the session.