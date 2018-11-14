Community events bring awareness to homelessness, poverty

MANISTEE COUNTY — The “In Their Shoes” event sponsored by the Manistee County Human Services

Collaborative Body (HSCB) is helping to bring awareness to homelessness and poverty in the community.

Numerous events are still taking place through Nov. 17, although many resources that are featured are available year-round.

Judy Crockett, coordinator, said they hope to promote the idea that homelessness and poverty is not something that happens to other people; it can happen to anyone.

On Nov. 9, staff at the Manistee Intermediate School District held a food drive for local food pantries. A non-perishable food drive is still taking place at Family Fare through Nov. 17

At Townline Unlimited, customers can purchase then donate a book to given to at-risk children through Great Start Collaborative. The Children’s New Book Collection runs through Nov. 17.

Donations are being taken until Nov. 16 for the Christmas Carol Purse Project at Mary Sturdevant State Farm Agency in Parkdale. Drop off new or gently used purses/backpacks filled with personal care items, tucked into a Christmas gift bag.