ISD board approves superintendent contract

MANISTEE — The Manistee Intermediate School District Board of Education voted 5-0 to approve a three year contract with superintendent Dave Cox on Tuesday.

Cox will remain in the dual superintendent capacity with the Wexford Missaukee ISD just as the previous two superintendents have done. He will be in Manistee at least one day a week, but pointed out to the board that doesn’t mean it is the only time he works on things for the local district.

“I wear both hats for most days of the week,” said Cox.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement Cox will be paid $27,872.42 for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year. He will receive $42,017.68 for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year. He also will be receiving an annuity payment on those years of $1,500.

ISD board members also voted 5-0 to accept the 2017-18 audit as presented to them by Manistee County Business Cooperative finance director Kris Mauntler. The audit was done this year by auditing firm of Dennis Gartland & Niergarth.

“It was a clean audit without any problems,” Mauntler told the board.

Cox also delivered his regular monthly report to the board on a variety of topics.

One of the subjects he touched on was concerns of many superintendents in what will transpire in the lame duck session of the Michigan Legislature in the upcoming weeks.

“Now that we are past the election we had a meeting on Monday with our Northern Michigan School legislation group and one big thing that is going to happen is the A to F school ranking in lame duck,” said Cox. “The question is if they are going to lower the student growth component from 40 percent to 25 percent. I don’t think that is going to happen from the discussion that took place around the table among 30 of us administrators.”

Cox said what also concerns superintendents is what the dashboard looks like to get that A or F because the way the bill was written it was one subjective type of assessment versus numerous things.

“There should be multiple things they look at and list so if you get a ‘B’ you can show the community how you did in different areas,” said Cox. “The other discussion was concerning economic development as some businesses may not want to come into an area that has a school with an ‘F’ rating. Especially if it is a single assessment and no other areas they show.”

Cox also told the board that they are in the process of working on an emergency operations plan for the MISD campus.

“It is not required since the buildings are not labled as a school, but we still feel the need to be prepared,” said Cox. “(Special education director) Brooke (McIsaac), (technology director) Roy (Anciso) and I sit on the Manistee Emergency Management Committee that is facilitated by (Manistee County Emergency Management coordinator) Lt. Brian Gutowski.”

McIsaac also delivered a report to the board on activities taking place in the special education department.

“Our teachers traveled to Clare/Gladwin for the first Professional Learning Community opportunity of the year,” said McIsaac. “We spend one day a year in each of the ISD visiting center based programming and collaborating with our colleagues. Over the past two years we have curriculum mapped all the standards for English Language Arts and math as well as making a bank of resources that are accessible by all the teachers.”

Another subject that came up in her report was the first of four Parent Advisory Committee meetings.

“We discussed our goals for the year including getting representation from all our local school districts,” said McIsaac. “Our plans are to have a presenter from the Michigan Special Education Mediation who is coming to talk on Dec. 17.”

General education director Lisa Lockman gave an update on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment.

“It is a developmentally appropriate assessment developed by researchers at John Hopkins University that looks at the whole child,” said Lockman. “It looks at the knowledge, skills and behaviors of kindergartners across four domains that include language and literacy, mathematics, social foundations and physical well being and motor development.”

Anciso also had a report for the board in his department. One of the subjects he touched on was some important data that one of his staff is currently working on.

“Jeff Kamaloski is currently working on the district graduation and dropout data reports,” said Anciso. “Each year there is a window in which the districts can correct data from the previous year by submitting documentation to their auditor.”

Anciso also spoke about updates to their technology system.

“We are currently working on establishing connections to the state Datahub system,” said Anciso. “The Datahub synchronizes data between the disparate systems which eliminates manual data entry that is susceptible to errors.”

He also added that Zoneminder which is the countywide video surveillance system has been upgraded to the latest version.