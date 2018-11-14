Looking Back for Nov. 15

40 YEARS AGO

Only one repeater on 1978 honor squad

Here they area, the cream of the 1978 crop on the Manistee County area High School football teams. The Terrific 13 – 12 regular starters and a punting specialist, chosen by the four area head coaches. They are: Jess Lancaster (lineman), David Weaver (lineman) and Blair Hindman (the punter with a 41 yard average on 31 kicks) all from Brethren High School. Mike Solberg from Manistee High (lineman), Dave Schwandt from Manistee Catholic (lineman), Ellis Raatz from Manistee High (offensive back), Bernie Knoblich from Manistee Catholic (lineman), Scott Jakubik from Onekama (offensive back), Leonard Fauble from Onekama (lineman), Gary Feliczak from Manistee High (lineman), Ed O’Brien from Manistee High (offensive back), Jay Tutten from Onekama (lineman) and Dave Zajack from Manistee Catholic (offensive back).

60 YEARS AGO

Onekama scouts reorganize

Boy Scout Troop No. 63 met at Farr Center on Nov. 11 with Robert Backus of Traverse City, field executive of Boy Scouts, and reorganized for this year’s work. Scoutmaster is Fred Showalter, with Martin B. Hansen as assistant. William Showalter is chairman of the troop committee which is made up of Keith Kelley, Cletus Antoine, Charles Brown, Karl Briske and Al Warner.

80 YEARS AGO

Local hunters are successful

Aided by conditions which were nearly ideal early this morning when the deer season opened, several Manistee hunters were successful in bagging their bucks. Dan Hornkohl was the first to report his deer which weighed about 135 pounds, at 7:45 this morning about six miles south of Star Corners. The buck had eight-inch spike horns.

Fire call

The Manistee Fire Department answered a fire call at 9:35 this morning to extinguish a small blaze in the basement of Mrs. Harry Mitchell of 412 Spruce Street. There was no appreciable damage.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum