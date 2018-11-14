Manistee County Democrats to meet Saturday

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will host its annual convention and monthly membership meeting this weekend.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 at its office, located at 342 River St.

The purpose of the convention will be to elect officers for the coming year. The purpose of the general membership meeting is to discuss plans for next year’s program and the mid-term election results.

While only party members can participate in the convention portion of the meeting, the general membership meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.