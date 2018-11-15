UPDATED: Crews battle blaze in Bear Lake Township

MANISTEE COUNTY — A house fire was reported in Manistee County on Thursday morning.

Crews were battling the blaze at Ziehm Road, north of 9 Mile Road in Bear Lake Township. The Bear Lake Township Fire Department responded to the incident, along with other area agencies.

Smoke was visible at the site in the late morning.

“There’s not much information to report,” said Sean Adams, Bear Lake Township Fire chief. “It was a home that was scheduled to be demolished and caught fire.”

Officials say there were no injuries.