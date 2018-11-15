Detroit artists draw together in honor of former Manistee woman, to benefit MS

SHELBY TWP. — Local artists and a myriad of performers will lend their talents to an important cause this Thanksgiving weekend. The fifth annual “See What Stacey Started” Benefit for Multiple Sclerosis Research will raise funds to help find a cure for this debilitating disease.

A night of art, music and entertainment will begin at 8 p.m. on Nov. 24 Scribblz Art Studio, located at 48137 Van Dyke Ave in Shelby Charter Township. There is a suggested donation. Those 21 and over are welcome after 8 pm.

Individual drawing sessions will also be held throughout the day starting at noon and all ages are welcome. Each of these sessions will feature several of the regular artists showcasing their skills. There will be half hour sessions with one session every hour, and anyone interested in drawing along with the artists will be welcome to do so and art supplies will be available to them.

The “See What Stacey Started” benefit started five years ago by artist Brian Lewandowski in tribute to artist and dear friend Stacey Skiera who passed away from complications from MS at a very young age.

Skiera is a former resident of Manistee, and her family still resides there. She was an artist who graduated from Central Michigan University in 1994. The group is named after her, to honor her love of figure drawing, and her commitment to the arts.

Lewandowski and fellow artists Steve Czapiewski and Steven Gamburd have held a weekly drawing group named after her since 2013. The group will be showcasing artwork by the artists who have participated in the weekly figure drawing sessions over the past year. Dozens of pieces will be on display and for sale. All of the proceeds from the door will be donated to the Michigan Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most widespread disabling neurological condition of young adults around the world. Recent findings from a National MS Society study estimate nearly 1 million people in the United States are living with MS. The society also estimates that 2.3 million people live with MS globally. About 200 new cases are diagnosed each week in the United States.

To donate directly to the society, visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/SWSS-2018.