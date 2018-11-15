Historic White Pine Village to celebrate the holidays

MASON COUNTY — Join the Mason County Historical Society, Historic White Pine Village as they celebrate in the style of Christmas from the past.

The village, located at 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive in Ludington — will be decorated with lights and old-fashioned decor, there will be the music of carolers and an old-fashioned street organ and craft projects that hale from a simpler time.

Cookies and warm beverages will be sold in our Town Hall and listen to ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas being read in the Farmhouse. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children from 5-7 p.m.

The event takes place on Dec. 15 from 4-7 p.m. There is a cost for entry.