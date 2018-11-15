Looking Back for Nov. 16

20 YEARS AGO

The Great Escape contest

The Great Escape contest was a great success with about 60 percent of Manistee-area schoolchildren and their family members participating The contest, which took place during Fire Prevention Week, was the first-ever unified North American fire drill. Each student developed a home escape plan for his or her family.

40 YEARS AGO

Iverson chosen as D.A.R. student

Mark Iverson, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Iverson, has been chosen by his classmates as Bear Lake’s representative in the Daughters of the American Revolution contest. The D.A.R. student is selected based on his or her display of citizenship within school and community.

80 YEARS AGO

City to borrow again

With its cash balance down to $3,986.41, the city faces the necessity of borrowing again against 1939 taxes. It was revealed by City Treasurer George Kruse at the regular meeting last night. The sum of $15,000 has already been borrowed, and the funds on hand will not last until next month when the first taxes will be collected.

Gym class tonight

All interested women are invited to attend the gym class to be held in the Washington School tonight at 8 p.m. under auspices of the Manistee Recreation Council. The director, Mrs. Estelle Lewis, will be assisted by Leona Jacobs and Lorraine Johnson of the WPA Recreation Division.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum