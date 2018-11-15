Music for a cause: Drum circle supports local nonprofit

MANISTEE — The Senior Center drum circle brings members of the community together for an afternoon of music to support a local cause.

The community drum circle, which meets weekly, collects donations at each session to support the Save A Buddy fund.

The fund supports the efforts of the local nonprofit Save A Buddy to reduce pet overpopulation through spaying and neutering of dogs and puppies in Manistee County and the surrounding areas.

The session on Thursday was part of the “In Their Shoes” Homelessness and Poverty Awareness Week, put on by the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body Agencies.

“There’s usually about six in the group,” said Susan Mencarelli, who leads the drum circle. “It’s mostly seniors, but it’s open to the public.”

The Save A Buddy fund currently offers two programs aimed at reducing the pet overpopulation problem: the Pit Stop Program and the Canine Spay Neuter Assistance Program (K9-SNAP). These programs are offered to residents in Manistee County and surrounding areas.

For more info, visit www.saveabuddyfund.org.

The community drum circle is open to the public and is held weekly at 1 p.m. at the Manistee City Marina on River Street.