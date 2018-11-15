One win away: Onekama to play for state championship on Saturday

Four quarters.

Four quarters are all that remain in Onekama’s football season. After all the practices, the hours in the weight room and the hard-fought games on the gridiron, four quarters separate the Portagers from glory. Four quarters are all that stand between Onekama and a state championship — the first in program history.

Four quarters, and the Rapid River Rockets, of course.

“Rapid River is in an extremely tough conference that they play in up there,” said Onekama coach John Neph. “They play tough competition every week, and in that aspect I feel like we’re very similar. We both played in very tough leagues this year.

“They have an aggressive offense with an outstanding quarterback,” he continued. “They’ll throw it on any down and for any distance. They mix it up very well between running and passing plays.”

The Portagers will make the nearly six-hour journey to Marquette hoping to cap off their historic season with an 8-player Division 2 state title.

“The guys are really excited,” Neph said. “The morale is high. They’ve earned this right to go to the state championship game. (There are) a lot of smiles and camaraderie.

“The guys are real excited, but when we got down to work this week they were all business and we know we’ve got a tough team in front of us and we’re going to be ready to go.”

While this is the deepest playoff run in Onekama’s (10-2) history, Rapid River (9-3) is no stranger to playing in the state championship, having lost the title game in both 2011 and 2013.

The Rockets have been scratching and clawing their way through the playoffs, having won their three postseason games by a combined 14 points. The Portagers, meanwhile, have won their three games by a total of 82 points.

Rapid River can certainly put points on the board, but have also given up 331 points this season compared to Onekama’s 81. The Rockets are able to make big plays both on the ground and through the air and the Portagers’ defense will have to have a strong showing to slow their offense down.

“We’re going to have to work extremely hard on defense,” Neph said. “We have to make sure we’re lining up correctly to face their formations. We have to make sure we’re playing the right assignment.

“We need to know what we’re doing. Each guy needs to know what they’re doing so that we don’t have any blown coverages or misplays.

“And of course, the fundamentals of football,” he continued. “We’re going to have to tackle really well in open spaces. It will be an enormous challenge.”

With the game being played in a dome, Onekama need only battle the opposition — and not the elements — come Saturday.

“We’re going to open it up more than we did last week,” Neph said. “Being inside on the turf will give us an opportunity to run a new set of plays that we couldn’t run last week in the Mud Bowl, so we’re going to have some things ready and we hope we can get our guys in space and break a few tackles to get some long runs and long passes.

“We’ve got to execute very well,” he continued. “We have to pick up (the Rockets’) blitzes. It’s another challenge for us. They do a lot of things defensively and we have to be able to pick up our blocks to handle the blitzes.”

A lot of hard work — from players and coaches alike — has gone into making this season one to be remembered. Even the ever-loquacious Neph found himself almost unable to articulate what a state title would mean to Onekama.

“I don’t know if I can even put that into words,” Neph said. “The community has rallied behind us in this playoff run. It would mean so much to so many people. We’ve been getting contacted by alumni from throughout the decades who are really pulling for us.

“It would really mean a great deal and it would really put a fitting end to our season with a group of athletes who are talented, who work hard and play for each other and for our community,” he continued. “It would just be an enormous event if we were able to pull this out.”

The game kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Superior Dome in Marquette.