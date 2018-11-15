Sen.-elect VanderWall to serve as new majority caucus chair

LANSING — Sen.-elect Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has been elected by his fellow caucus members to serve as the next majority caucus chair.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve my new Senate colleagues as caucus chair,” VanderWall said. “It is an honor to represent the voice and values of Northern Michigan in the Legislature. I look forward to continuing to build upon our state’s successes while also finding solutions to issues affecting residents, like costly auto no-fault insurance, expanding and improving rural broadband access, and professional trades education. I can’t wait to get started.”

VanderWall was elected Nov. 6 as state senator for the 35th Senate District, and he will begin his tenure as majority caucus chair when the 100th Legislature takes office in January.

VanderWall currently serves in the Michigan House of Representatives, representing the 101st House District. He was first elected to serve in the Michigan House in November 2016. He and his wife have been married for 34 years and have three children along with a new granddaughter. They are involved with Covenant Christian School in Ludington and attend Mason County Reformed Church, where VanderWall served as a deacon. He is an avid outdoorsman and is a hunter safety instructor.

As senator for the 35th District, VanderWall will serve the residents of Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, and Wexford counties.