Help us find the next Citizen of the Year

A community is more than a location on a map or a collection of storefronts on a downtown street. A community is created by the people who work to make it a good place to live.

Each year, the News Advocate recognizes one person who gives his or her time and talent to improve the community. However, recognizing the people who make it all possible isn’t easy without your help.

We’re seeking nominations for our annual Citizen of the Year award. The Citizen of the Year is recognized for good deeds done during the 2018 calendar year; this is not a lifetime achievement award.

In 2017, we honored Ken Cooper for his work with the Our Saviour’s Historical Society. In June of that year, the aging members of Our Saviour’s Historical Society were concerned about the future of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, so they held a meeting hoping to create more interest in keeping the now-museum going for years to come. From the very first meeting, Cooper picked up the ball and ran with ideas.

In 2018, the church, now called the Old Kirke Museum held its first successful season of “First Person Stories and Songs” throughout the summer under Cooper’s direction.

Also in 2017, we recognized Kevin Krause for his work with Rocket Park, Dannee Hoffman for working with the Iron Works Cafe and Ben Crowley for volunteering at the Armory Youth Project.

We’d like you to share your thoughts on who is deserving of the 2018 Citizen of the Year award.

Citizen of the Year nomination forms can be found in the paper. You also can find an electronic version at manisteenews.com. We encourage you to use them. Nominations are due by Dec. 6.

Please fully explain the reasons you think a person should be recognized. A person cannot be nominated for being good at his or her job. The best teacher in the world cannot be nominated for being an excellent teacher.

Sometimes, one person really can make a difference. We want to tell their story, and offer some appreciation and recognition.