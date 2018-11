MANISTEE — In the past week, Manistee saw the first snowflakes of the season — real and the kind the lights up.

The season’s first substantial snowfall left the ground covered — with more on the way — and employees from Manistee’s Department of Public Works could be found around town installing snowflakes and garland on light poles along Washington, Division and River streets, as well as U.S. 31.

The festive work will continue next week.