Looking Back for Nov. 17

20 YEARS AGO

DEQ okays wells

Four Wells and a production facility owned by Michigan Production Company, which had been “shut in” since a spill occurred at one of the wells over two weeks ago, were authorized by Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality to begin operations here again on Friday at 1:30 p.m. A number of residents in the area surrounding M-55 and the Oaks Prison were taken ill after the spill occurred at the Murray State well on Oct. 28 shortly after 5:30 p.m., when a valve stuck open allowing two gallons of oil mixed with gases to escape.

40 YEARS AGO

Chippewa Village is new project of S & J Builders

S & J Builders are currently involved with a savings and loan company in the development of Chippewa Village, across from the West Shore Hospital in Manistee. S & J now has four homes at various stages of completion as well as a finished model available for discriminating buyers. The further development of Chippewa Village will offer a variety of home sizes and styles, and they will be shown upon request.

60 YEARS AGO

Frankfort gym

Schools in Manistee County will be the first to participate in the grand opening of the new Frankfort High School gymnasium next week on November 25. By special arrangement a full evening of athletic entertainment has been arranged for basketball fans of the area. A “double header” of top notch basketball is on the bill with Bear Lake meeting Arcadia in the first game at 7:30.

80 YEARS AGO

Seniors will stage party

The Seniors of Manistee HIgh School will be held the first of series of dancing parties this Friday night at 8 p.m. The party will be held in the high school gym and music will be furnished by an amplifying system and Bill Daniels Band. The dance is open to outsiders provided that “he” or “she” is escorted by a high school student and their names are given to Principal Lester Bendle before the dance.

Reopens office

Dr. H.V. Wahr has reopened his office in the Engelmann building after the rooms were closed for redecorating and for the installation of new equipment.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum