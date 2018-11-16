Manistee’s Mendians, relay teams compete at state meet

HOLLAND — A handful of athletes from the Manistee girls swimming competed in the prelims of the Division 3 state finals at the Holland Aquatic Center Friday.

“They swam fairly well,” said Manistee girls swimming coach Corey Van Fleet. “We pretty much equaled the times that we had in the conference meet, which was a good thing.”

Lauren Mendians competed in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. In the freestyle, she finished 18th with a time of 25.15 — just .07 off of qualifying for the finals. In the backstroke, Mendians finished with a 1:04.01, which was good for 34th.

In the relays, the team of Mendians, Anna Lee, Ginger Hiipakka and Jaelyn Thomas took 23rd in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 146.33 and finished the 400-yard freestyle in 3:58.3, which was good for 26th place.

“The two freestyle relays swam pretty well,” Van Fleet said. “They swam pretty much the same time they did in the conference meet. They did not move up at all, but we competed.”

A trip to the state finals can be a coach’s best motivational tool because once you make the trip, you want to go back. It appears as though that is the case with Manistee girls swimming.

“The kids are looking forward to going back to work a little bit and starting toward next year,” Van Fleet said. “I think they’re pretty well excited. The swimming was tremendous.”