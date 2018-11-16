Senior Center prepares for Thanksgiving week

By Sarah Howard

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Happy Thanksgiving week! I hope you have some wonderful plans for Thanksgiving. I still don’t have any concrete plans yet. I will cook if I have to, but I never have enjoyed cooking, but I will.

I can still remember the first Thanksgiving dinner I ever made. My husband and I were engaged and I invited about 25 people from his family. I rented tables and chairs and got a huge turkey and all of the trimmings. I cooked all day and out of 25 people, only 10 people showed up, which was a little frustrating. When I finally put all of the food on the table it looked beautiful, the only problem was I didn’t take out the stuff in the center of the turkey and it was still pretty frozen in the middle. From that day forward, I never heard the end of what a terrible cook I was, and don’t ask Sarah to bring anything she doesn’t know how to cook. I will say my mother in law is a terrific cook, and I would never be able to compare to her.

This week the office will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday, we have the Hearing Aid Clinic at 1 p.m., give us a call or stop in to get an appointment. Tuesday, we have Strumming with Sonny, this has been a nice addition to all of our other great music. Everyone seems to really love to come in and listen to some great music. Wednesday, we have Fun Bingo and we will celebrate all of the November birthdays. There are so many smart and wonderful people that were born in November. A huge thank you to Meijer for donating our birthday cakes, they are always so beautiful and delicious.

There are so many fun and interesting programs and activities coming our way. We have gotten the lists and we are checking them twice for our Adult Foster Care Home Christmas. We have been doing this program for years and it helps a population that is not thought of regularly. We always have so many people who come in and get a list or a gift tag and they bring it back to go to that special senior.

Thank you, Manistee County, for your generosity through the years. If you would like to help out this year, please give us a call or stop by to see what is needed. We also have the Jingle Bell Ball on Monday, Dec. 10 at St. Joseph Parish Center. This is such a wonderful way to see friends that you haven’t seen all year. We usually celebrate with 250 – 300 people, if you like to polka and dance to some super music and love Jerry Zupin’s cooking. Stop by the Senior Center to pick up your tickets.

Last week was really fun and busy! Saturday there was a great Craft Show, the weather wasn’t great but the community showed up and enjoyed the show. Thank you to everyone who came in to support such a great group of crafters.

Tuesday, we had the talented 3D’s in to get everyone’s toes a tapping. This is always so much fun, thank you guys for always doing such a great job. Wednesday, we had our Christmas White Elephant Bingo. People brought in so many cute and festive Christmas decorations. This is such a fun time, you never know what special treasures you may find to take home.

Thursday was just plain nuts, there was the ever-popular Game Day, everyone really likes Bunco, but we also had beginner Bridge. Carrie and Roger were in getting everyone in a fun mood. Their music is so peppy and upbeat it makes everyone feel like dancing, clapping their hands or toe tapping. Friday, we had our Senior Food Bank.

This program helps Seniors who live on fixed incomes, it helps to get some extra food in their cupboards so they can stretch the dollars that they do have. As everyone knows, everything is very expensive and this just gives a lot of people a little help to make it through the month.

I hope you have a very Happy Thanksgiving, and remember to try something new!

AFC CHRISTMAS GIFT PROGRAM

The senior center is hosting the Christmas gift program for the adult foster care homes in our county. If you would like to take part in this program, please stop in to the office and pick a tag from our Giving Tree. Deadline to return gifts to the senior center is Dec. 6.

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be January 18. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated. THERE WILL BE NO SENIOR FOOD BANK IN DECEMBER.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A new support group about dementia will begin Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the senior center. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church.

There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston.

Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. at the senior center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at the senior center. Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site.

The seated Tai Chi class will meet Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the city Marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and there is a fee for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/PARTY BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning party bridge players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30. Call the senior center to sign up. 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Hearing aid clinic

• 3:30 p.m. Sweating to the Oldies

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 11 a.m. Strumming with Sonny

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Nov. birthdays

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Stretch & Strength

• 3:30 p.m. Sweatin’ to the Oldies

Thursday

• Thanksgiving Day. Senior Center closed

Friday

• Senior Center closed

MENU FOR WEEK OF Nov 19-23

Monday: Bacon potato cheddar soup, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, peas & carrots, pineapple chunks, chocolate chip cookie, bread stick

Wednesday: Mushroom steak, mashed potatoes, corn, pears, triple berry muffin

Thursday: Thanksgiving Day, no meals served

Friday: MOW closed, no meals served

(Menu is subject to change)

Come join us for lunch. Suggested donation for seniors (60 and older) and for those under 60.

UPCOMING EVENTS

• Nov. 19 West Michigan Hearing Institute will hold a hearing aid clinic at the senior center. Call for appt.

• November 22 & 23 the senior center will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

• Nov. 26 Police Talk 12:30 p.m.

• Nov. 27 Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds

• Nov. 29 Beginners party bridge (non-competitive) 10:30 a.m. at the marina building

• Nov. 29 Game day we will be playing bunco at 10:30 a.m.

• Nov. 29 Drum circle, 1 p.m. at the city marina building

• Dec. 4, Strumming with Sonny. 11 a.m.

• Dec. 10 Aannual Jingle Bell Ball at St. Joseph Parish center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Dec. 12 Christmas crafts with Myla, 12:30 p.m.

• Dec. 13 Christmas centerpieces at Gloria’s Floral Garden at 1 p.m.

• Dec. 13 Dementia support group, 3 p.m.

• Dec. 15 Bee Talk with Henry Rozmarek, 11 a.m.