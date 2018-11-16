WSCC considering purchase of old Gliks building

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will be holding one of its two off campus meetings with a 5 p.m. meeting on Monday at Mason County Eastern Schools.

College board members will consider a request by WSCC college president Scott Ward to hold a discussion to the possible use of college capital funds to purchase the former Glik’s building located on the corner of River and Maple streets in Manistee. The building which contains 13,094 square feet of floor space, 7,280 square feet of covered parking and 1,326 square feet of basement space has been reviewed by both college and professional staff in order to assess its being a satellite location of the college.

In a memo to the board Ward said that purchasing or renting such a building would still be infeasible due to the associated operational costs. However, college staff approached representatives of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and Networks Northwest to explore the possibility of entering into a long-term lease agreement for a portion of the building with those two organizations. Both have expressed an interest in such an agreement.

Ward will be asking the board to consider the purchase by holding a discussion regarding the intended use of capital millage funding and whether this purchase would represent a prudent and responsible use of those dollars. If the board believes the purchase has merit after such considerations, a discussion at a future meeting would be held to consider the opportunity.

One of the many other things the board will be addressing at that meeting will be a feasibility study on bringing student housing to the campus. In a memo to the board Ward stated the results of a request for proposals that the board will consider.

“A request for proposals was issued on Oct. 8 and three sealed responses were received on Oct. 29,” said reported Ward. “The three firms were evaluated on their qualifications, ability to do the work and experience.”

The quotes that they will consider are:

• Brailsford & Dunavey: $49,608;

• Scion Group: $59,500; and

• Tetra Tech International: $225,000

Board members will also take under consideration approving a request from the college president to close the campus on Dec. 21 for the final connection of the new campus generator. That date was selected because it fit in with academic schedules and Consumers Energy availability.

A request has also come in for a sabbatical leave by professor Jennifer Lundberg Anders will also be considered. The sabbatical would take place during the winter 2020 semester.