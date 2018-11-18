Library announces book sale schedule

MANISTEE — The Friends of the Manistee County Library announced their 2019 schedule for book sales.

All sales except Bear Lake Days will be located at the Book House behind the Manistee County Library at 95 Maple Street in Manistee.

2019 SCHEDULE

• Feb 8-9: Book Lovers sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 9.

• Apr. 13: April Showers sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• July 5: Forest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• July 13: Bear Lake Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Aug. 31: Summer’s End sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 16: Book Hunters sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.