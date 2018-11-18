Looking Back for Nov. 19

20 YEARS AGO

Bank renovating old building

Scottville-based West Shore Bank will be opening a new office next year in the former First of America building located just south of the U.S.-31 and M-55 intersection. West Shore Bank officials shared their plans of the $1 million-plus project Wednesday during a luncheon with about 40 officials at the Lighthouse Brewing Company in downtown Manistee. Construction is expected to begin in January.

60 YEARS AGO

Kaleva bands will give concert

The Kaleva senior and junior bands will present a fall band concert on November 24. The senior play classical and modern music. The junior band will play three marches. The concert will start at 8:15 p.m. at the school gym. Refreshments will be served by the Band Booster Club.

80 YEARS AGO

Hunter’s Ball parade

Some indication of the number of deer hunters in this region and proof of their success will be obtained tonight when the local aerie of Eagles sponsors its second annual Hunter’s parade and hall. Nimrods dressed in the clothes they wear in the woods will parade down River Street with their bucks and later will make merry at a dance at the Eagles Hall.

League requests fruits, jellies

Thanksgiving is only a few days away. At that time, the Social Welfare League like to remember its old people and the more needy families by sending them fruits, jellies, etc. This can only be done through the kindness of the League’s friends. Anyone planning to help donate items please contact Mrs. Gem Carl, the city social worker.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum