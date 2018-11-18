Manistee grad Fuller earns All-American status with Spartans

MADISON, Wis. — Manistee alumna Annie Fuller led Michigan State cross country to an 11th-place finish at the NCAA Championships at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course Saturday. Fuller finished the 6,000-meter race with a time of 20:20.34 — good for 21st overall.

In the process, Fuller — now a red-shirt junior with the Spartans — was named an All-American. The 2015 MHS graduate showed off her strong finishing ability for which she was known as a Chippewa on Saturday, passing a handful of runners in the final 1,500 meters.

The Spartans’ team score of 341 kept them just out of a top-10 finish, with 10th-place Wisconsin tallying 325 points on the day.

Colorado (65) won the national championship while New Mexico (103) finished second.

Colorado’s Dani Jones finished with a time of 19:42.8 to secure the individual title and New Mexico’s Weini Kelati (19.45.3) was runner-up.

Fuller’s success at the collegiate level should come as no surprise to anyone who followed her high school career. The four-time All-State runner had two third-place finishes at the Division 3 state finals in cross country and led the Chippewas to a regional title.

Fuller also amassed seven state championships in track — including a state title in the 800-meter run as a freshman — and set new Division 3 state finals records in each of her four wins in the 800-meter run. She was named Miss Michigan Track and Field as a senior.

Of the eight individual races in which she competed in the Division 3 state finals in track, Fuller won all but one: A second-place finish in the 1,600-meter run as a freshman.

Following meniscus surgery less than a year ago, Fuller was uncertain as to whether or not she would ever again be able to compete. The determination and capacity for hard work that allows her to be such a special runner served her well in the following rehab efforts, and Fuller earned All-Region and All-State honors in 2018 with the Spartans.