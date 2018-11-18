Mason County prepared for holiday season

By David Yarnell

Special to the News Advocate

MASON COUNTY — Two “book end” events frame the holiday season in Ludington and Scottville – Ludington Aglow events, including the holiday parade, on Nov. 24 and the Light Up the Lake New Year’s Celebration.

The most popular part of the Light Up the Lake Celebration is the New Year’s Ball Drop. At the stroke of midnight the New Year’s Eve ball, which is six feet in diameter and lit by 6,000 LED lights, is lowered from on high in downtown Ludington. That is followed by a fireworks display.

“This is the 10th anniversary of the ball drop, so we’re expecting the crowd to be bigger than ever,” said Kathryn Maclean, president and CEO of the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. She pointed out that the Light Up the Lake Celebration is a project of the Ludington Downtown Development Authority.

Nov. 24 will be a big day both in Ludington and Scottville as the downtowns observe Small Business Saturday.

The first event of the day is the Shoreline Cycling Club’s annual Singletrack Showdown, a 16 mile bicycle race that starts and finishes on James Street near downtown and includes two laps on the single track trails in the Ludington School Forest. Further information is available at www.shorelinecyclingclub.org

Also that day the annual Ludington Center for the Arts Holiday Craft Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Mason County District Library at Ludington will hold a pre-parade Open House from 4 to 6 p.m.; there will be caroling and a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at James Street Plaza in Ludington and at 6 p.m. the Ludington Aglow Holiday Parade will run eastward on Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street.

“The parade is such a fun local event,” Maclean said. “People come downtown to watch the lit floats go by and it ends up with Santa at Sandcastles Children’s Museum after the parade. It’s a nice night in Ludington.”

Other highlights of the Christmas season in Mason County include the kids events followed by the tree lighting in Scottville on Dec. 8; Pioneer Christmas at White Pine Village Dec. 7 and 8; many activities at the Mason County Libraries and Sandcastles Children’s Museum and a wide variety of music concerts at various venues throughout the county.

The Downtown Ludington Board has developed a new promotion called the 12 Days of Christmas Shopping.

“In an effort to create a small-town holiday atmosphere that will attract families to downtown Ludington to shop small, the businesses themselves came up with this idea to host their events during the 12 days before Christmas,” said Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington communication and marketing manager.

Tooman added that the Ludington DDA is working to fill the 12 days before Christmas with family friendly activities, which might include a synthetic ice skating rink near downtown.

Maclean said Mason County businesses are looking forward to the holiday season.

“I think everybody had a great summer, and it’s been a good fall despite the rain, so we’re all very excited about the holidays and the fun things that are happening to draw people to the downtowns,” she said. “We want to encourage people to shop local and support our small local businesses that are here for them all year long.”

She added that people from all over Michigan and beyond who love Ludington look for reasons to come back.

“We try to have these events and lots of things going on so they always have a good reason to come back,” she said.