STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

From Associated Press

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A $5 million gift from a suburban Detroit couple will help create a new heart center at Beaumont Hospital .

The money from Orchard Lake residents Max and Debra Ernst will go to the $9 million Max and Debra Ernst Heart Center at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. Max Ernst is a former Arbor Drugs executive. The center will be dedicated to consolidating cardiac care, particularly for patients with heart failure.

The gift brings the couple’s total giving to support heart and vascular care at Beaumont to $8 million. They earlier gave $3 million to open the Ernst Cardiovascular Center in Memory of Ellen Ernst.

The new Heart Center will be located adjacent to the hospital’s East Tower entrance near the Ernst Cardiovascular Center. It’s scheduled to open in the fall 2019.

Police: Deer hunter fatally shot northwest of Lansing

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 67-year-old Lansing man is believed to have been shot and killed while hunting deer in mid-Michigan.

The Bath Township Police Department says the man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found after 10 p.m. Friday northwest of Lansing in Clinton County.

It says a preliminary investigation reveals the victim was deer hunting on public property when apparently shot by someone. The victim, who has not been identified, was wearing hunter’s orange clothing at the time.

Police says they have no immediate suspects in the shooting.